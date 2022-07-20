Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.49.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

