Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Newmont traded as low as $52.48 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 626211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.49.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

