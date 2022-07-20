NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.58. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 1,024 shares traded.

NexJ Systems Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Company Profile

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

