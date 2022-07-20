NextDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $426,320.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $664,297.50 and approximately $426,320.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00542674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,912.73 or 0.99905150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020408 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,390,878,519 coins and its circulating supply is 2,350,646,410 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

