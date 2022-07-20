NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.0234

NFTb (NFTB) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last week, NFTb has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $242,920.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00462716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars.

