Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomad Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.33. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$11.04. The stock has a market cap of C$553.23 million and a PE ratio of 900.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,587.89%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

