North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$266,082.10 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$266,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,330,410.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, with a total value of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, with a total value of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, with a total value of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.88.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.