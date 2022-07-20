North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$266,082.10 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$266,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,330,410.50.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, with a total value of C$271,817.83.
- On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, with a total value of C$278,567.77.
- On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$275,966.35.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62.
- On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, with a total value of C$281,237.95.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, with a total value of C$281,725.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.47 per share, with a total value of C$810,577.60.
- On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.17 per share, with a total value of C$270,656.55.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$276,539.35.
- On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$282,771.68.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.88.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Articles
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.