Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 3 VCT Price Performance

Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £114.69 million and a P/E ratio of -915.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.66. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.28).

About Northern 3 VCT

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

