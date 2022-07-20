Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Price Performance
Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £114.69 million and a P/E ratio of -915.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.66. Northern 3 VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.28).
About Northern 3 VCT
Featured Articles
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 3 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 3 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.