Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,873,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,206,000 after acquiring an additional 219,453 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 423,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 167,247 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

