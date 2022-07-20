Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.68. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at $397,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.