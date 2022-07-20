NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

