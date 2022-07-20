NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 22,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,402,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

