Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

