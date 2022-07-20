Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Raised to CHF 81 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 80 to CHF 81 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,805. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Novartis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.