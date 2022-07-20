Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novartis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Novartis by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,232,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

