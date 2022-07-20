Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $60,695,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $58,800,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.60. 25,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,160. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $87.19 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

