Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $111.31 Average PT from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

