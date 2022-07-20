Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
JCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.60.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
