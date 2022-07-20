Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

JCE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.60.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 164,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

