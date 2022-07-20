Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 207,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 38.2% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100,444 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.13.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.