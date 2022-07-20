NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee Trading Up 1.0 %

NuZee stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. NuZee has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

About NuZee

NuZee ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 461.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.88%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

