nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
nVent Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
nVent Electric Stock Up 5.6 %
NYSE NVT opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 158,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
