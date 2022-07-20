nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

nVent Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

nVent Electric Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE NVT opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 158,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

