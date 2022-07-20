OAX Market Cap Hits $3.92 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $70,662.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,746.34 or 1.00092124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.