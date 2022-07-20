ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. ODP has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.87.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ODP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

