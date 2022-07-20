Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $133,683.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 93.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,749.12 or 0.99943307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00041965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00023378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001099 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

