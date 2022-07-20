OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $499,782.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.