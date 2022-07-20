OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

