OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. OLO has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Insider Activity

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,349 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OLO by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

