Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Olympus Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.