On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ON will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ON by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

