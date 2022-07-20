On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares in the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. ON has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

