OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.54.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
