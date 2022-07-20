OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.98. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.