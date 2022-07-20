One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

