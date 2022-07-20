One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $521,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RGI opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

