OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,424,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $659.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.09.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
