OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.0391 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $748,158.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00543531 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021417 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.
About OpenOcean
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
