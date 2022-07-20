O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Update

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $687.52. 11,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,219. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $658.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

