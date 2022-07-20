Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.63% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.