Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,880. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $287.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Orrstown Financial Services

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORRF. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

