Outfitter Financial LLC Buys 325 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,179,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 18.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,267. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

