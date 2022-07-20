Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 674 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.50. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

