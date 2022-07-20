Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 46.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OM stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $780.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

