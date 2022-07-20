Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OVV traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 225,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,192. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

