Ovintiv (OVV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) in the last few weeks:

7/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

7/18/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

6/16/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $115.00.

6/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. 16,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,192. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after acquiring an additional 625,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

