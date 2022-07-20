Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,107,400 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 13,101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.
Paladin Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of PALAF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
