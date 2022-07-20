Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,107,400 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 13,101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PALAF stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

