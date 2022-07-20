Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Pamp Network (PAMP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,288.53 or 0.99983675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

PAMP is a coin. It was first traded on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

