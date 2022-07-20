Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX) Short Interest Up 29.0% in June

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsec Capital Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of PCX remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Parsec Capital Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

About Parsec Capital Acquisitions

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

