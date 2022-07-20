Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.61 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 119,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

