Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 234 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.27.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

