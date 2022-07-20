Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 350 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,379,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28.

