Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 687 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.